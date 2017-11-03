Man steals police vehicle in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Riley County Police are looking for a man who stole a police patrol car Friday.

A police spokesperson said the patrol car was stolen around 6:40 p.m. during a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th and Yuma Streets.

Police say the person who stole the patrol car had been in the car that was pulled over.

Police found the vehicle less than an hour later, but continued to look for the man who stole it.

No one was hurt in the incident. It’s not clear if the patrol unit was damaged when it was found.

This is a developing story. KSNT will update this story as information becomes available.

