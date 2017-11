TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency responders are on the scene Friday morning following a two vehicle accident in southeast Topeka.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 near 37th and Indiana, just west of SE California. Only minor injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic is being diverted westbound on 37th and south on Indiana while crews work the scene.

KSNT News will continue to update as additional information becomes available.

Two car crash at 37th and Indiana in Topeka. Only minor injuries. Traffic being diverted westbound on 37th and south on Indiana. pic.twitter.com/8ANQox2Rhw — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) November 3, 2017