Pro-immigration groups gather to discuss DACA

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The conversations surrounding DACA continue in the Capital City on Friday.

Several pro-immigration groups from across Kansas and Missouri met at the Statehouse today.

The purpose was to fight for what they call a “clean dream act.”

They say it would allow nearly 800,000 young Americans to continue to work and go to school in the U.S., without fear of deportation.

One woman told KSNT News she hopes Friday’s rally gives a voice to those who don’t feel they can speak out.

“A lot of it is being able to give back,” said KSU student Diana Vasquez. “And by being out here and showing support and all of that is also even with that just for a lot of people that might be scared to come out or to have their voices heard, we’re out here for them and out here speaking out.”

The organizations at Friday’s rally also helped people write letters and make phone calls to their members of congress, urging them to pass the Dream Act.

