Riley County PD responds to MHS beating allegations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Riley County Police Department posted a statement on their Facebook page late Friday afternoon in regards to an investigation involving Manhattan High School football players.

In the statement, RCPD said, “We understand the high level of interest in this case and the push for information to come out as quickly as possible.”

They said the reason for the duration of the investigation is because of the large number of players on Manhattan High School football roster.

There are approximately 70 students listed on the MHS varsity/junior varsity football roster.

The most recent statements from the Riley County Police Department and the Manhattan-Ogden School District are below.