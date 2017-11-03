Security footage shows Arkansas gas station pump explode into flames

(KARK) – Surveillance video at a gas station in Arkansas shows flames igniting at a car pumping gas and then moving to the gas pump.

People at the gas station in Stuttgart believe the fire started from a cigarette. The car was driven away and the flames were quickly put out before the fire department was called.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and there was no major damage to the gas pump.

The fire chief says you should follow safety guidelines when pumping gas, like not smoking or using a lighter. The fire department also warns people to turn their car off before pumping gas.