(CNN) – A soldier returning from training surprised his girlfriend at a University of Iowa football game.

Isaac Anderson’s girlfriend, Grace Schebler, is a member of the Hawkeye Marching Band. He used to be in the band but is now an Army Lieutenant stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Isaac’s return during the game wasn’t the only surprise he had in store. He proposed to Grace right there in the stands…and she said yes.

According to the university, both Isaac and Grace’s parents also met in band.