Summer baseball team calls it quits

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) — One summer baseball team will not be forming a team next season.

The Rossville Rattlers made the announcement online early Friday.

The games were played at Joe Campbell Stadium in Rossville for the past six seasons.

The Rattlers were able to win two championships as a vital member of the Mid-Plains League.

More than 150 collegiate baseball players have gone through the summer ball program over the past six seasons.

The Rattlers Organization says “thank you” for all the great memories.