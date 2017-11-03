Summer baseball team calls it quits

By Published:

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) — One summer baseball team will not be forming a team next season.

The Rossville Rattlers made the announcement online early Friday.

The games were played at Joe Campbell Stadium in Rossville for the past six seasons.

The Rattlers were able to win two championships as a vital member of the Mid-Plains League.

More than 150 collegiate baseball players have gone through the summer ball program over the past six seasons.

The Rattlers Organization says “thank you” for all the great memories.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s