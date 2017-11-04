Car hits pole, knocks out power to hundreds in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Westar Energy is working to restore power to its customers in south Topeka.

Around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Topeka Police were called the scene of an injury accident at 29th & Topeka Boulevard. Police say the car left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Nearly 330 customers were without power for at least three hours. As of 5:00 a.m. Saturday, power had been restored to a majority of customers. However, Topeka Boulevard from 29th to 32nd Terrace remains closed until repairs are fully completed.

Westar expects power to back on to all its customers by 6:30 a.m.

KSNT News later learned that the driver, a juvenile, was taken by a private car to a local hospital with minor injuries.

We will continue to keep you updated as the power is restored.