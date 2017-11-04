Douglas County deputies respond to house fire and gunshots, find man’s body inside home

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in a residence south of Lawrence.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of E1200 Road around 9:00 p.m. Friday in reference to a fire with the sound of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, deputies found the house on fire but were unable to go inside. Fire personnel also responded and were able to extinguish the fire. They later recovered a man’s body inside the residence. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was located inside the residence.

The cause of the death and fire have not yet been determined. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as a suspicious death at this time. The man’s identity has also not yet been confirmed officially.

This is an active investigation and personnel remain on scene Saturday morning. Some sections of roads are closed in the 1100 Block of E1200 and the 1200 Block of N1100 while deputies investigate the incident. The roads are expected to remain closed until Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or Crimestoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477).