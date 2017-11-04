Foggy start, limited sunshine for today

Areas of fog have developed this morning, but will gradually thin out as the morning progresses. Even as the surface begins to clear out, the same can’t be said up in the sky. More clouds than sunshine are expected for today. Even so, some peeks of sunshine and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph should get high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s for today.

Mostly cloudy conditions will be the case through tonight as well, as temperatures fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another round of fog is expected to develop during the overnight hours into tomorrow morning.

The warm-up for Sunday looks to only affect the southern counties as the cold front moves through very early in the day. Temperatures in the 50s will be more likely by late Sunday morning into the early afternoon.

That cold front could out some areas of drizzle early Sunday morning, as well. Otherwise that front will keep Sunday fairly cloudy, before skies gradually clear Sunday night as the cold front sinks to the south.

Beyond that frontal passage will be a chillier start as you head back to work or school come Monday morning with temperatures back in the 30s. Highs near 50 for Monday will turn into upper 40s for midweek.

There is the slight chance of rain for Tuesday, which could mix in some snowflakes by Wednesday morning as temperatures fall back into the 30s.

Leading into the weekend though, mostly sunny conditions look to make their return with high temperatures back in the 50s.