Kansas woman 5th to be charged in killings of 3 people

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a Kansas woman on first-degree murder and other charges for her alleged involvement in a triple homicide.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the charges Saturday against 31-year-old Kora Liles, of Topeka. Her attorney didn’t immediately reply to Associated Press requests for comment.

Authorities say 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher, and 20-year-old Luke Davis were strangled or smothered to death with trash bags in March and that the violence stemmed from an unproven rape allegation against Leavitt.

Four other people have been charged in the case, including a man who says he was forced to participate to save his own life. Three of them are awaiting trial, while one man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

