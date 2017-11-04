Kora Liles indicted on nine felonies related to triple homicide

By Published:
(KSNT Photo/James Ryan)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a woman in relation to a triple homicide.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the indictment against Kora Liles, 31, was returned Friday. Liles was originally charged with two counts of Murder in the First Degree for her alleged involvement in the March 2017 deaths of Matthew Leavitt and Nicole Fisher, two counts of Aggravated Assault and two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping.

Kora Liles

The Grand Jury indicted on all six original felonies, in addition to three more felonies related to the death of Luke Davis. Those charges include Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Kidnapping.

A preliminary trial is scheduled for November 16. The District Attorney is expected to request Liles be arraigned on all nine felonies.

The Topeka Police Department is investigating the case. Anyone with information related to these crimes should contact police.

