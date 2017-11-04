Local high school students honor Veterans early

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Most high school students spend their Saturdays sleeping in, but more than a dozen Hayden High School students spent their day placing flags on veteran’s graves.

Mt. Calvary Cemetery has more than 2,000 veteran graves.

They place flags on fallen veterans, and this year invited Hayden High School students to help.

“It’s amazing, and I’m a little bit overwhelmed, because I thought 5, 6, maybe 8 would show up and I had nearly 20,” Mt. Calvary family counselor Doug Holmes said.

Several students and ROTC members walked around the cemetery finding the fallen veterans graves.

“I think it’s important to volunteer and do stuff for people that fought for our country and our rights,” Hayden High School student Patrick O’Gara said.

But that’s not the only reason the 16 year old spent his morning at the cemetery.

“It’s important to me because my dad served in the military for 21 years and my granddad did too,” he said.

His dad is also a fallen veteran.

He said that’s why he’s doing this, to remember his dad.

“I think that he would say he was proud of me for doing this,” O’Gara said.

Mt. Calvary Cemetery staff say it was amazing and a bit overwhelming to see how much the students and ROTC members cared about the veterans.

Mt. Calvary Cemetery is apart of Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas. They are hosting a veterans ceremony to honor all veterans on Friday at 2:00.

