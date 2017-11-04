Sheriff’s office searching for car after reports of motorists being shot at

By Published:

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a car.

The sheriff’s office is looking for a late 1990s or early 2000’s Chevy Suburban SUV. The SUV is blue, possibly two-toned and has the front passenger’s side window broken out. It also possibly has a “lift kit” on the suspension and larger than normal tires.

The occupants of this vehicle may have information on at least two on-going criminal investigations where motorists were shot at.

Late Friday night, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received two separate calls from motorists in the northeast part of the county. In both instances, the SUV was described as being present. No one was injured during these incidents and it is still being investigated.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers if you have any information about this vehicle or its occupants.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s