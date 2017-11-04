Suspect threatens adults and infant with gun, then barricades self in car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a violent disturbance Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of NE 39th Street on Saturday in reference to a violent disturbance. Information led deputies to believe the suspect was armed and dangerous, threatening two adults and an infant with a gun. As deputies arrived, the suspect got into a vehicle and attempted to leave. The suspect stopped in the street when confronted by deputies and was held at bay.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect refused to surrender and barricaded himself in the vehicle. The roadway and area surrounding around the suspect was secured and deputies were able to negotiate with the suspect get him to surrender without violence.

The suspect was facing several aggravated felony charges from the incident with the people being threatened and was arrested on scene.

The names of the people involved are not being released at this time due to the investigation.

No injuries were reported during the incident or during the arrest of the suspect.