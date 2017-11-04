Washburn commits five turnovers; falls to UCO on Senior Day

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods ended their home slate with a 27-10 loss in Yager Stadium to Central Oklahoma. Washburn will wrap up the regular season with a road trip to Emporia State next weekend.

The Ichabods won the opening toss and deferred to the second half and the Bronchos fumbled on their fourth play of the game forced by Cedric Gonzalez and recovered by Rashade Chester at the UCO 33 yard line. Six plays later, the Ichabods would go up 3-0 when Perry Schmiedeler connected on a 31-yard field goal with 12:18 to play in the first quarter.

The Bronchos jumped on the board on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Chas Stallared to Josh Crockett with 48 seconds to play in the first quarter going up 7-3.

Central Oklahoma (6-4, 6-4 MIAA) scored the next 13 points over the course of the second and third quarters to go up 20-3 with 12:28 left in the third after a pair of field goals by Alex Quevedo of 39 and 31 yards and a Stallard to J.T. Luper 23-yard touchdown pass.

Washburn (6-4, 6-4 MIAA) finished off its scoring with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Blake Peterson to Carey Woods pulling Washburn within 20-10 with 6:27 to play in the game capping a 13-play, 87-yard drive.

However, UCO came back with a 12-play, 75-yard drive of its own taking 5:51 off the clock scoring a touchdown going up 27-10 wrapping up the scoring.

Derrick McGreevy led the Ichabods with 19 tackles, tying for the seventh-best single-game total in school history adding two tackles for loss with two pass break ups and one forced fumble. Gonzalez finished with 13 tackles and had a forced fumble.

Peterson led the Ichabods with 62 rushing yards on 11 carries including a 52-yard run and Zach Willis finished with 48. Peterson also passed for 218 yards completing 21 of 35 passes. Woods had eight receptions for 97 yards and one score.

UCO held a 471 to 382 offensive advantage in the game recording 27 first downs compared to 20 for the Ichabods. Washburn came up short on the turnover battle as well with five turnovers including two interceptions while the Bronchos commited only two andheld a 38:02 to 21:58 advantage in time of possession.