3 inducted into Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three former members of the Kansas National Guard were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Retired Brigade General Charles Baier was the first to be inducted. He joined the Guard in 1963 and earned his wings three years later.

Second to be honored was Brigade General Wilder Metcalf, who died in the 1930s. After serving in Ohio, Metcalf moved to Kansas and joined the 1st Kansas Infantry in 18898. A member of the nominating committee took his place in receiving the honor.

Retired Brigade General Deborah Rose was the final inductee. She began serving in the military in 1983 and almost two decades later, became the first woman colonel in the Kansas National Guard.

“Women and other people who might not have been your mainstream good-ol’ boys have the opportunities to succeed,” Rose said. “When you look at our organization as a whole, that’s exactly what you’ll see.”

People are encouraged to see many of the awards at the Museum Of Kansas National Guard in Topeka.