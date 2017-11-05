Cloudy start, chilly temperatures return tonight

Patchy areas of fog and sprinkles will linger on through the morning hours. Otherwise, it’ll be another fairly cloudy start across Northeast Kansas.

A cold front continues to push through Northeast Kansas. Behind that front, north winds will pick up at about 5 to 15 mph. Couple that cool wind with stubborn cloud cover for at least the first half of the day, and temperatures will struggle to warm up more than a few degrees. High temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 40s and 50s for today.

As that cold front sinks further and further to the south, it’ll take some of the cloud cover with it. The cloud cover is expected to break up a bit and move out of the region from north to south late this afternoon into the evening,

There is an isolated chance of a rain/snow mix overnight tonight into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Best chance of that will be for areas along I-70 and to the north. Otherwise, partly cloudy conditions will go along with temperatures turning chilly as they fall back into the 30s.

40 degree weather is expected through the first half of the work and school week, as well as isolated chances of precipitation. Drier conditions are expected for the second half of the work and school week as temperatures back up into the 50s. Looking ahead to Veterans Day on Saturday, 50s still look to be the case, but scattered showers will also be a possibility.