Early voting for Shawnee County voters ends Monday at noon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Election’s Office wants to remind voters that early voting ends Monday.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says early voting will end at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on November 6. Voters must be in person at the election office to vote. The election office will open at 8:00 a.m. Monday and is located at 3420 SW Van Buren Street in Topeka.

Election Commissioner Howell is also reminding Shawnee County voters of the following items:

Voters should note their voting places as a few have changed. Voters may verify their voting place by calling the Election Office at (785) 251-5900 or by clicking here.

as a few have changed. Voters may verify their voting place by calling the Election Office at (785) 251-5900 or by clicking here. Voters may also view their Sample Ballots online by clicking here.

online by clicking here. Voters should be aware of road construction and street closures to and around their voting place. Alternate routes or access may be necessary in some cases and some voters may want to consider the convenience of advance voting or preplanning their route to their polling place.

Anyone with any questions concerning their voter registration status may call the election office at (785) 251-5900. Additional information is also available on the Shawnee County Election website. Voters with special needs who require assistance should also call the Election Office.