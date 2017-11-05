Happy National Doughnut Day!

(CNN) – If you love doughnuts, it’s time to celebrate them…again.

Sunday is National Doughnut Day. This is the second doughnut day of the year.

The first one was in June. So, why two days? It’s not clear.

The June date was established by the Salvation Army and honors the women volunteers who served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI.

There is no word on who started the second doughnut day. But do we really need a reason? It’s doughnuts!

The deep-fried dough can be made into a large variety of recipes, flavors and toppings.