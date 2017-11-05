Happy National Doughnut Day!

CNN Published:

(CNN) – If you love doughnuts, it’s time to celebrate them…again.

Sunday is National Doughnut Day. This is the second doughnut day of the year.

The first one was in June. So, why two days? It’s not clear.

The June date was established by the Salvation Army and honors the women volunteers who served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI.

There is no word on who started the second doughnut day. But do we really need a reason? It’s doughnuts!

The deep-fried dough can be made into a large variety of recipes, flavors and toppings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s