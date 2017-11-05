Harvick passes Truex for Texas win, both clinch title shots

By Published:
FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, celebrates after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 5, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Kevin Harvick went around the outside of Martin Truex for the lead on the 324th of 334 laps, then stayed in front the rest of the way to win the Cup Series race at Texas on Sunday and earn his championship shot in NASCAR’s finale.

Truex had led 107 laps and was still up front until his bobble on the backstretch that allowed Harvick to take the lead. But Truex, the points leader, also locked into one of the four championship-contending spots in Homestead two weeks from now.

Harvick and Kyle Busch clinched championship shots with their wins during the third round of the playoffs. That leaves only one spot up for grabs at Phoenix next week.

It was the first Cup win for Harvick at Texas, where he had won five Xfinity Series races and once in a NASCAR Truck race.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s