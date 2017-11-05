Local town that founded Veteran’s Day continues to honor nation’s brave

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — A series of outdoor events, brought your neighbors out for some friendly competition Sunday.

From a 5K run to a freedom ride, it was all about honoring veterans at Freedom Fest 2017.

Hosted in the founding city of Veterans Day, the cold couldn’t keep Emporia locals away from the patriotic event. Participant, Dennis Birk, told KSNT the day was about more than community fun.

“I think its a great opportunity to pay tribute to our veterans.”

Birk has a son-in-law currently serving in the U.S. military.

The event grew from a small 5K into the action packed event it is today, thanks in large part to patriotic people like you — supporting local efforts to honor our military.