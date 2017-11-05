Man robs southwest Topeka Kwik Shop with knife, flees on foot

Related Coverage Man robs Kwik Shop in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Kiwk Shop located at 5700 SW 21st Street. Police say a black male, armed with a knife robbed the store and then fled on foot. He was wearing a black and gray hoodie, black pants and had a gray ski mask over his face.

No injuries were reported during the robbery. It is unknown at this time if the man was able to get away with any money from the store.

Police tell KSNT News they are currently setting up a trail in hopes of finding the suspect.

This Kwik Shop was also the scene of another armed robbery in September. During that incident, a man also robbed the store with a knife, demanded money and fled on foot.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.