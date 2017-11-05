McCaskill says husband home from hospital after heart attack

By Published:

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says her husband is home and doing well after a heart attack.

The Democratic senator thanked supporters in an email Saturday and said her husband, developer Joseph Shepard, is now recovering. He had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

McCaskill said the “near-death experience” helped her put things into focus. She says she’s going back to the U.S. Senate on Monday.

McCaskill and Shepard have been married since 2002. They have a home in suburban St. Louis.

