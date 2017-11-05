Topeka man injured in plane crash

By Published:

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – According to Kansas Highway Patrol, one Topeka man and a pilot were injured in a plane crash Sunday afternoon.

The report says the plane was en route to Lyndon, near Pomona Lake. It said the plane had engine problems and a propeller broke.

KHP said this caused the 2002 T-Bird 2 fixed wing aircraft to lose power and crash before reaching the airfield.

Both the pilot and the passenger suffered injuries.

The pilot, William J. Linn, 71, of St Marys, was taken to Colmery-O-Neil VA Medical Center.

The passenger, Alan L. Drennon, 64, of Topeka was taken to Stormont Vail.

 

