Topeka Police Department seeking accreditation; public invited to comment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., (CALEA) will examine the Topeka Police Department.

The Commission will review TPD’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services. If the police department meets the Commission’s standards, TPD will gain accreditation. If granted, this will be the Topeka Police Department’s seventh award.

As part of the assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a Public Information Session Monday, November 6, at 7:00 p.m. The session will be at the Topeka Police Department’s Law Enforcement Center main training room at 320 South Kansas Avenue. In person comments are limited to 10 minutes.

If for some reason a person cannot speak at the session, individuals can still participate:

He/she may call (785) 368-9551 on November 6 between 1:00– 3:00 pm. As rules apply with in-person comments, telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes as well.

Individuals can also write to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155.

The Assessment Team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar, but out-of-state agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals,and visit functions and other places where compliance can be witnessed. The assessors for this review are:

Team Leader: Chief John Bruce

City of Frisco Police Department, TX

Team Member: Lieutenant Thomas Wilkes (RET.)

City of Aurora Police Department,CO