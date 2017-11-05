Topeka Spirit, Mind & Body Fair offering free admission this afternoon

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Expocentre

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Spirit, Mind & Body Fair is offering free admission to the event after 1:30 Sunday.

The fair runs until 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Kansas Expocentre’s Agriculture Hall. There are nearly 70 vendors at the event, with products on display featuring health, fitness and food.

An organizer with the event tells KSNT News the proceeds from the fair go towards local charities such as Meals on Wheels, the Topeka Rescue Mission and more.

The fair began November 4, and tickets are prized at $7 per person until 1:30 p.m. Children 10 and under are free.

For more information about the fair, click here.

