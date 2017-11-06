AT&T makes donation to the Kansas National Guard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – AT&T presented a check to the Kansas National Guard on Monday. The donation was to show its support for the soldiers, airmen and their families.

Kansas National Guard Foundation received a check for $3,000 and the 184th Intelligence Wing Airman and Family Support Group received $1,800.

“I sincerely thank AT&T for these generous contributions on behalf of all Kansas National Guardsmen and their families,” said Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli, the adjutant general. “Support like this demonstrates to our men and women in uniform how much they are needed and appreciated in the communities they serve.”

“We’re honored to show our appreciation for all that our service members and veterans do for Kansas and for our country with these contributions to the Kansas National Guard Foundation,” said Mike Scott, president, AT&T Kansas. “By providing support services to service members and their families, these organizations are making a measurable impact on the lives of service members and we are proud to help support their mission.”

For nearly 100 years, AT&T supported active military personnel, veterans and their families. Since 2013, AT&T has hired more than 7,000 veterans toward a pledge to hire 10,000 by the end of 2018.