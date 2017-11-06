Authorities ID man found dead in Douglas County murder

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has now identified the person who was found dead in a house south of Lawrence.

The man was identified Monday morning as Joel Wales, 34, of Eudora.

Deputies were sent to a house in the 1100 block of E1200 Road Friday night in reference to a fire with the sound of gunshots in the area. When deputies arrived to the house, it was on fire and they were unable to go inside. Once fire crews arrived and extinguished the fire, they found Wales’ body inside. No one else was located inside the home.

Wales death is being investigated as a murder at this time, according to the sheriff’s office. They tell KSNT News no further information will be released Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has any information about the incident, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477).