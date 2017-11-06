Colorado student chooses Topeka attraction to study in class project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Colorado student is admiring a Topeka attraction from over 500 miles away.

A student from High Plains Elementary in Englewood, CO wrote a letter to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation saying her class was studying the 50 states. The students were asked to choose one place and the student chose the Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee.

Her letter said: “We are studying the 50 states. Could you please send me a postcard? I chose this place because the pictures were amazing! This place also has a very high rating and I thought that a lot of people left very nice comments about the beautiful gardens. I know that your gardens are very helpful to your state peoples happiness and environment. Your workers must have spent very much time gardening and tending to the plants.”

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation sent her a Lake Shawnee brochure, a Tulip Time brochure and a Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Foundation brochure on Ted Ensley Gardens.