MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers with the Riley County Police Department have filed a report for commercial sexual exploitation of a child in Manhattan.

The report was filed on Saturday when officers listed the State of Kansas and a 17-year-old female as the victims. A 32-year-old man was listed as a suspect.

No reports of arrest have been made at this time.

RCPD said due to the nature of the crime reported, no further information will be released.