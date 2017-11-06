Dominique White supporters speak against Topeka Police’s accreditation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is looking to receive it’s seventh accreditation. But there’s one group that doesn’t want that to happen.

Friends and family of Dominique White, a Topeka man shot and killed by Topeka police, spoke at the accreditation meeting Monday night. They said they do not want the police department to receive the accreditation– a highly prized recognition of professional excellence.

The public was invited to comment on the department’s policies and services at the meeting with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

Days before the meeting, White’s supporters were seen protesting outside the police station. They expressed their disapproval of how they say police are handling the investigation of his death.

Topeka Police say White was shot after he attempted to run from officers while reaching for a gun. Officers provided medical assistance on the scene but White later died at a local hospital.

The Lawrence Police Department took over the investigation after the shooting in September to help ensure transparency.

White’s family says they haven’t been given any information regarding his death.