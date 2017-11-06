Driver wrecks car attempting to street race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a car accident in South Topeka Monday morning.

The wreck happened near SW 29th St. and SW Topeka Blvd. around 3:00 a.m. According to police, the driver of the crashed car was attempting to street race with another vehicle. The driver of the red vehicle was trying to make a right turn when he crashed into a utility pole. He was not injured in the wreck, and the other car drove off.

Topeka Police said they saw the two cars attempting to race near SW 37th Terrace and SW Topeka Blvd. Police did not initiate a pursuit. The driver of the red vehicle was issued a citation and Westar Energy will be contacting the driver about the damage caused to the utility pole.