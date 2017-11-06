Florida woman arrested for horseback DUI

(WFLA) – A Florida woman is facing DUI and animal neglect charges after going for a drunken horseback ride.

Polk City deputies responded to a call from a concerned citizen at 1:37 p.m. Thursday to report a woman who appeared to be confused and possibly in danger.

Deputies say they arrived to find Donna Byrne, 53-years old, on a horse and smelling of alcohol. She had red, watery eyes and was staggering.

A field sobriety test was conducted, and she was arrested for DUI. Deputies say Byrne provided breath samples of .157 and .161. A breath alcohol level of .08 is the legal limit in Florida.

“She had ridden that horse probably about ten miles just as drunk as she could be,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Byrne was also was charged with animal neglect for failing to provide proper protection for the horse, which was being ridden in the roadway, placing it in jeopardy of being injured or killed, according to deputies.