Former corrections officer at Anderson County Jail arrested

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A former corrections officer of the Anderson County Jail was arrested by Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents on Monday.

Lexington J. Laiter, 27, was arrested Monday morning at his home in Garnett. He was arrested for 11 counts of unlawful sexual relations and two counts of attempted unlawful sexual relations. The incidents are alleged to have occurred while Laiter was an employee at the jail.

In January of this year, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to investigate allegations against Laiter. He was hired as a jail employee in February 2013 and was fired in December 2016.

Following his arrest, Laiter was booked into the Osage County Jail.

No further information will be released at this time.