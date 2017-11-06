Former news personality Bob Totten visits KSNT News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bob Totten joined the KSNT News Morning Show in honor of KSNT’s 50th anniversary.

Totten had the opportunity to reflect on his time at KTSB as a reporter, assignment editor/producer, assistant news director and news director for the station. During his time at KTSB, the original call letters of KSNT, Totten covered a plethora of stories in the Northeast Kansas area including a number of presidential visits and a drug raid with former Kansas Attorney General Vern Miller. He even had the opportunity to have the first interview with a local couple who witnessed the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II back in 1981. All of this with a news department consisting of four people.

In a sit-down interview with KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert, Totten reflects on his experiences of covering historical weather events in the state of Kansas.