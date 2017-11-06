Junction City man arrested for multiple drug related charges

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Junction City man was arrested in Manhattan for multiple drug related charges.

According to the Riley County Police Department, Anthony 32, of Junction City, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Houston Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, defacing identification marks on a firearm, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, felony theft, felony flee and elude law enforcement, felony interference with law enforcement and driving while revoked.

Johnson’s bond has been set at $32,000.