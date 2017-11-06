Kansas governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of Texas church shooting victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Thursday to honor the victims of the mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

“The shooting is a horrific act of evil, and the people of Texas need our sincere support and prayer,” Governor Brownback said in a news release. “Mary and I ask for every Kansan to join us in praying for comfort and healing for everyone whose lives will never be the same.”

The White House on Sunday issued a proclamation directing flags at all public buildings and military installations to be flown at half-staff to show America’s support for the victims.

On Sunday, a gunman dressed in black tactical-style gear and armed with an assault rifle opened fire inside the small South Texas church, killing 26 people in an attack that claimed tight-knit neighbors and multiple family members ranging in age from 5 to 72.

Authorities didn’t identify the attacker during a news conference Sunday night. But two other officials — one a U.S. official and one in law enforcement — identified him as Devin Kelley.