Local high school in a secure campus due to “non-specific threat”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local high school is in a secure campus Monday due to a non specific threat.

Misty Kruger, with Topeka Public Schools, said Highland Park High School has increased security at the school out of caution.

Kruger said as the investigation continues, the high school is expected to be in a secure campus for the remainder of the day.

A message sent out to parents assured that students and staff are safe and that additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

A secure campus means activity goes on as normal inside the school but nobody is allowed in or out.

The Topeka Police Department are handling the investigation.

KSNT News will continue to update as this story develops.