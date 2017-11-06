Manhattan’s FIT Closet helps homeless families

Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan “Families in Transition,” or FIT Closet, helps to provide basic needs for homeless students and their families.

The FIT Closet supplies new and gently used clothing for students and their families. They also provide other basic needs like school supplies and toiletries.

FIT Closet was started by local churches to meet the needs of the students. Volunteers at the FIT Closet have provided services for more than 300 families in Manhattan just this year.

“The Manhattan community has really just wrapped their arms around what needs to happen here and that’s exactly how we ended up with this fabulous FIT closet,” said Manhattan-Ogden School District Homeless Coordinator Cheryl McCormick.

