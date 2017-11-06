New system notifies Kansans about offenders information, status

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A system that notifies victims in Kansas about the status of an offender is now available.

Kansas VINE stands for Victim Information and Notification Everyday. It is an automated victim notification system that is being implemented through the state and can be accessed online or through a mobile app. It is free, confidential and voluntary for victims of crime, criminal justice professionals and the general public to use.

The search and notification is specific to offenders housed in county jails but does not include the Department of Corrections offenders housed in state institutions.

The service is provided through the collaboration of the Kansas Department of Labor, the Office of the Attorney General and the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association.

A few key features are:

Victims can anonymously search for offenders and register for notification. Searches and registration for notifications can be conducted through an automated telephone system at 1-866-574-8463; on the web by clicking here, or through a free mobile app called VINEMobile.

Victims can select to be notified by telephone, which requires a 4 digit PIN to confirm receipt of notice, or text or email. Victims can register numerous phone numbers, email addresses for any and all notification delivery methods. Notifications are delivered in English and Spanish.

VINE Service is available in English and Spanish, with telephone access to live Customer Service Representatives 24 hours a day/7 days a week. Customer Service Representatives have access to language assistance for close to 200 different languages.

For further questions or concerns contact Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Victim/Witness Coordinator, Deputy Ashley Previty at 785-251-2208