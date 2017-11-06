Shockers dominate Newman in Shamet’s return to the court

Courtesy: Wichita State Athletics

WICHITA, Kan. – No. 7/8 Wichita State looked every bit the part of a top 10 team in a 110-55 victory over Newman Monday night in a Hurricane Relief charity exhibition game.

The two Wichita universities played a game for more than just points on the scoreboard as all proceeds will go to hurricane and other disaster relief efforts.

Wichita State’s win makes it 24 consecutive exhibition wins and have now scored 100-plus points in the last three meetings with Newman.

Five Shockers finished in double-digits led by Rauno Nurger’s game-high 16 points. The senior center scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime, while Darral Willis Jr. posted all 13 of his points before halftime. Samajae Haynes-Jones added 12 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals in his second start as a Shocker.

Zach Brown and Austin Reaves both tallied 10 points apiece to round out the scoring leaders. Brown and Rashard Kelly each pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. In all, 14 of the 15 players who stepped on the court for WSU scored and 70 of the team’s 113 points came via the bench.

WSU shot 56 percent for the game and held Newman to 32 percent, including 7-of-28 from three-point range. The Shockers outrebounded the Jets 50-31 and dished out 24 assists on 36 made field goals.

The Shockers used a 14-1 and stifling defense to get out to an 18-8 lead near the midway point of the first half. After Newman led 5-1, the Jets went without a field goal for the next six-plus minutes.

Despite opening a double-digit lead, Wichita State converted on only seven of its first 18 attempts.

At the 8:00 mark of the half, 10 of the 11 Shockers had scored and no player had more than six points, as Wichita State led 31-18. Newman then found its shooting stroke to cut the 13-point lead to just six, 32-26, with just over six minutes left until halftime.

An alley oop from Landry Shamet to Shaquille Morris put some life into the crowd and then Shamet followed with a triple on the next trip down to make it 43-28 with 3:32 remaining and forcing a Newman timeout. Asbjørn Midtgaard added a basket inside to cap an 11-0 run before a Newman three snapped the run.

Kelly threw down a two-hand slam off a turnover to put the Shockers at the 50-point mark. The dunk was part of a streak of 10 consecutive made field goals for Wichita State leading into the break. The Shockers led 61-32 at halftime behind 13 points from Willis and 10 from Haynes-Jones, who also added three steals.

After starting the game cold from the field, Wichita State finished at 59 percent compared to just 36 percent for Newman. Ben Ayre and Dametrius Walker led the Jets with 11 points apiece.

To open the second half Wichita State outscored the Jets 15-1 in the first five-plus minutes, while Newman went 0-for-10 from the field. The Jets finally got a shot to fall snapping the drought, but Wichita State had built its lead to as many as 43, 78-35.

Nurger went on a personal scoring outburst to push Wichita State’s lead to 90-38 with 9:18 to go. Kaelen Malone’s drive and score pushed the Shockers to the century mark at the 6:21 mark.

WSU emptied the bench with three minutes remaining to put the finishing touches on the exhibition.

Up Next

No. 7/8 Wichita State officially opens the 2017-18 campaign Friday, Nov. 10 vs. UMKC. The 7 p.m tip will air on COX YurView (HD 2022).