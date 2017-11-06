State treasurer returning millions in unclaimed property

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The State Treasurer’s Office is working to return $350 million in unclaimed property to Kansans.

The State Treasurer has people’s unclaimed safety deposit boxes, uncashed checks, inactive bank account funds and other unreturned property.

“It’s not the state’s money. There’s over $350 million statewide, and it’s been my pleasure to help return it to folks,” State Treasurer Jake LaTurner said.

The treasurer stopped at the Topeka Shawnee County Library on Monday as part of his 105 county tour. It was his 102nd stop in the statewide tour that is spreading the word about all the unclaimed property.

Robert Aufdemberge went to the library for a book, but he found nearly $100 due to him when he met the treasurer. He said searching the state’s database for his unclaimed property was worth his time.

“$100 for 10 minutes of work isn’t too bad,” Aufdemberge said.

There is $15.9 million in unclaimed property in Shawnee County. To find out if you have unclaimed property, go to www.KansasCash.com or call 1-800-432-0386.