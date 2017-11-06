Via Christi Hospital on lockdown after shooting near K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Via Christi Hospital is on lockdown after a shooting near the hospital, located across the street from K-State’s football stadium.

A spokesperson from the Riley County Police Department says the shooting happened in 2200 Block of College Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say one male was shot and taken to Via Christi with minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect at this time.

People coming to Via Christi can enter and leave the hospital through the emergency room entrance. The hospital is still accepting patients and waiting to hear from Riley County Police until they lift the lockdown.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.