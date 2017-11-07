1 person killed in Osage County crash

OVERBROOK, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that killed an Osage County man.

KHP reports the crash happened just after 3:00 on 14283 South Shawnee Heights Road, near Overbrook. A 1997 Jaguar XK8, driven by Donald C. Bryant, 40, of Overbook, was traveling northbound on Shawnee Heights Rd. when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. KHP said the vehicle then overturned and came to rest on the roof.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP said he was wearing a seat belt.