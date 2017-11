JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – At least 30 headstones were reported damaged at a local cemetery Tuesday morning.

The Junction City Police Department said the incident happened at Highland Cemetery on Ash Street Monday night or Tuesday morning.

JCPD said they are continuing to investigate and gather information.

They are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact them at 785-762-5912.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as new information develops.