Judge: Produce grand jury material in Kansas recording case

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has ordered the U.S. government to give grand jury materials to a court-appointed official investigating the recording of attorney-client meetings at a federal prison in Kansas.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson gave prosecutors until Nov. 21 to produce grand jury transcripts related to a prison contraband case in which criminal defense lawyers discovered that the privately run Leavenworth Detention Center was routinely recording meetings between attorneys and their clients.

The recordings at issue were made as part of a grand jury investigation in the contraband case. A special master is looking into the government’s collection and use of conversations between attorneys and their clients that are supposed to remain private.

The special master recently informed Robinson that the U.S. attorney’s office has stopped cooperating with the investigation. Robinson cited that in issuing her order Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s