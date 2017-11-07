K-State Black Student Union demands charges filed in racial graffiti case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State University Black Student Union released a statement Monday night asking the Riley County Police Department to press criminal charges against a Manhattan man after admitting to investigators that he was responsible for the racist messages painted on his car last week.

On November 1, officers were sent to the 2200 block of Claflin Road regarding a parked vehicle in an area apartment complex that had been defaced with racist graffiti and a threat.

During the investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Dauntarius Williams, 21, of Manhattan, admitted to investigators that he was responsible for the graffiti. RCPD announced on Monday that Williams will not face charges.

“We felt that it might just add to that emotional turmoil were there to be a prosecution for this, said Riley County Police Director Brad Schoen, “and given the kids willingness to be forthright and own it, it just seemed appropriate to say, no. In the interest of the greater good, we’re not going to prosecute this.”

Riley County District Attorney Barry Wilkerson said Williams told him that he was embarrassed and regretted the attention that had been directed on the community and himself.

“There’s also a place for mercy in the justice system and I think occasionally it has to be shown,” said Wilkerson.

Monday night the Black Student Union released a statement that said, “We believe that criminal charges should be filed and this would be in the best interested of the Manhattan community. The fact that an African American man committed this act should not undermine its effect on K-State students. The conduct of Mr. Williams does not negate the current racist and discriminatory actions that continue to occur on campus and in our community, state and nation.”

According to Schoen, the district attorney’s office ultimately made the decision on whether or not charges would be filed.

The Official Statement from the Kansas State Black Student Union! pic.twitter.com/glce8qeNdb — Black Student Union (@ksubsu) November 7, 2017