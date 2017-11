MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- Kansas State University officials plan on cancelling afternoon classes, next Tuesday, to have a meeting discussing recent racial problems in the Manhattan community.

The K-State Unity Walk and KSUnite will take place from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, November 14th. All classes and offices will be closed during that time.

University officials say all students, faculty and staff are encouraged to commit to diversity, inclusion and equity during this historic rally.