Mayoral candidates give their final thoughts before the election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Election Day is here! But, have you figured out who you want your next mayor to be? Both, Spencer Duncan and Michelle De La Isla have voiced their ideas of what they plan to bring to the Capital City.

Michelle De La Isla said she has plans for:

An improved quality of life

Business attraction and retention

Workforce development

Hopes to increase the city’s population

Spencer Duncan said he wants much of the same ideas but the top things on his list include:

Better public safety

More use of social media

Monthly public forums

Something big, both De La Isla and Duncan have both mentioned is whether or not the Mayor of Topeka should be a full time job.

“My perspective has been, if you’re not doing it full time, I don’t know how we can solve any of those problems that we’ve talked about if we don’t have someone out there everyday morning to night working on those issues,” said Duncan.

“The mayor job is a 24/7 job. Very much like when you’re a parent and you don’t stop being a parent when you go to work,” said De La Isla. “You work to the betterment to your professional situation, but you never stop working to be the best parent that you can be for your children.”

Both candidates tell KSNT News they agree they have a lot in common as far as what they hope to bring to the Capital City. However, they say a difference is their approach to how it is going to get done.